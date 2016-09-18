The Emmys Thought Terrence Howard Was Cuba Gooding Jr.

Terrence Howard has been celebrated for his performance as Lucious Lyon in Empire. In fact, he's been nominated for an Emmy at this year's awards.
Someone should tell the Television Academy, who, in a major flub, tagged the actor as Cuba Gooding Jr. in a tweet.
The tweet, which has since been deleted, showed Howard walking the red carpet, with the caption: Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series @cubagoodingjr at The #Emmys red carpet."
When the @TelevisionAcad calls you Cuba Gooding Jr. even though you're actually Terrence Howard pic.twitter.com/usCZqqp2fe— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 18, 2016
They got one detail right: Cuba Gooding Jr. is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series for his role as O.J. Simpson in The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
Howard, on the other hand, is presenting during the show. Rather than apologize for the egregious mistake, the Television Academy deleted the tweet with no explanation, and posted the correct version.
.@terrencehoward is here at the #Emmys red carpet! pic.twitter.com/mE4VYerugE— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 18, 2016
That doesn't make it okay.
