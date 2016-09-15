The theme for American Horror Story season six has been as jealously guarded as Donald Trump's tax returns. Ryan Murphy, seemingly not the greatest secret keeper alive, has learned a thing or two from WWII propaganda posters: Loose lips sink shows, we suppose.
Well, the theme is now here and it is "My Roanoke Nightmare."
We had our speculation and it was dead on. Kind of. We speculated that the Manson Family would be involved, which seems inaccurate. But we got Roanoke right. So good for us.
Also, strap in, because this will be an abbreviated season.
“Do I really want to be watching a horror show post-Thanksgiving when we get to Christmas? I really don’t.” Ryan Murphy tells Vanity Fair that people tell him, “I always watch that show live, and I really love it in the beginning when it’s fall, when it‘s Halloween and before Thanksgiving. And then after that, I just don‘t want blood with my Christmas ornaments. I just don’t.”
Episode one started the season with a bang, and don't expect the hits to stop coming any time soon.
