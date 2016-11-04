The details of the upcoming Ocean's Eleven female-centric spin-off are still under wraps, but thanks to on-set photography, we can confirm that the production of Ocean's Eight is in full swing.



The movie is currently being filmed all around New York City, as more and more of the cast are making appearances on the streets of Manhattan. So far, seven of the eight actresses (Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina) have been spotted in character. Anne Hathaway has been seen around the city, but has not yet appeared on set.



In the spin-off, Bullock plays the sister of George Clooney's Danny Ocean character, the lead mastermind and ceaseless thief. Anything more than that is all speculation.



But, from just the pictures alone, we've been able to make some very educated guesses on what types of characters the A-List actresses are portraying. While this isn't a remake, it's tempting to place these woman as counterparts to the iconic male characters of the original Oceans trilogy. So we are. From each of their outfits, expressions, and interactions, these are all the clues of what's to come.



Ocean's Eight is slated to release June 8, 2018.