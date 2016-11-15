Fans of the Ocean's Eleven franchise, and of female-driven casts, have been amped up for months about Ocean's 8, an upcoming reboot starring eight talented actresses. Less exciting is the news that a star of the original film, Matt Damon, will have a cameo in the new movie.
"I'm doing a little bit in the movie," Damon recently told Entertainment Tonight. "I haven't read it yet, but the cast is phenomenal and I'm excited to see what those women do with it. It's going to be fun."
Damon's appearance could be a cute nod to superfans of the Ocean's series, but is it really necessary?
The cast already boasts a ton of star power, including Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and Awkwafina. A stellar ensemble film can get bogged down with too many celebrity appearances. Moviegoers saw that effect in action with this summer's Ghostbusters reboot. Rather than letting the leading women carry the story, the filmmakers filled it with a barrage of cameos from the original cast, making the whole project seem unfocused.
If Ocean's fans want to see Matt Damon, they can always check out the original. But now it's time to let the cast of Ocean's 8 have their moment in the sun.
