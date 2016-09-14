Kim Kardashian is not at all embarrassed by her well-documented wardrobe of Juicy Couture. In fact, she even penned an ode to her velour tracksuit collection (which, by the way, she still owns) earlier this year. So we have a feeling the reality star has been secretly waiting for this moment for quite some time: In Wonderland's autumn issue, Kardashian proves that track really is back — in all its hot-pink glory.
Photographer Petra Collins revealed Kardashian's second cover for the latest issue of Wonderland. (The first featured her giving us some serious '80s-Madonna vibes in Kenzo and custom Retrograde.) In it, she brings back the fuchsia hoodie and track pants from the likely Kanye-unapproved section of her closet. The look is accessorized with a pair of feathery angel wings. Best early #TBT, ever?
Both of Kimmy's cover looks were styled by Zara Mirkin. But seeing as North West has her own Juicy matching set (and the mother-daughter duo have a penchant for matching getups), we wouldn't be surprised if this number was actually the model's own.
This is quite a different look from Kardashian's original tracksuit days, but this new-and-improved version certainly caught our eye. (It's okay, Kim — the mid-2000s were hard on many of us.) You can pick up the latest issue of Wonderland and check the spread out for yourself on September 23.
