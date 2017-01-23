Why, Yes, Kendall Jenner Is Indeed Wearing A Chanel Fanny Pack

While most of us tend to dumpster dive through thrift shops and vintage boutiques for our next one-of-a-kind finds, we all know a mother's closet is where the good stuff is. Think about it: They grew up during some of fashion's most iconic and exciting decades (the '70s, '80s, and '90s), and because the eras are pretty much always circling in and out of style, that means you've always got a second closet to help you stay on-trend. We're assuming model Kendall Jenner has inherited a few pieces from her mom's wardrobe, seeing as the model stepped out during Paris Couture Week yesterday rocking a vintage Chanel fanny pack that basically screams Kris Jenner. Now, we can confirm the pack is indeed vintage (it's from Jenner's favorite What Goes Around Comes Around), but even the savviest of Kardashian historians could have assumed she swiped it from Kris' closet, but either way — could this be the return of fashion's most practical hip accessory? We've been documenting the rise of baby bags for the past few seasons, but we've yet to witness the comeback of the fanny pack on as mainstream a stage as Jenner's belt loops. That is, if we're not counting the ever-epic, never not iconic moment Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson gave us back in the '80s. Even he thought the getup was "a look." If you'd like to be the first of your squad to bring the pack back, fret not, as there's a healthy offering of quilted versions all over the web — though, as you probably expected, they cost approximately one month's rent in New York City. Quel suprise!
