Vetements' New Necklace Moonlights As A Weed Grinder

When the trend-launching cool kids at Vetements make a logo-ed necklace, you can bet it's not just your run-of-the-mill designer bauble. What would you expect to find inside the circular, disk-shaped casing of the brand's take on a classic locket? Well, it's definitely not a quaint, miniature frame for a weathered photo of your beloved. The necklace's name sort of gives away the hidden gadgetry tucked behind its Vetements-etched exterior.

