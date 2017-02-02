Update: Drop what you’re doing: The entire Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day collection has arrived, and you can shop it on the website right now. As with all things Kylie, it’s bound to sell out in a flash, so get on the limited-edition goodies while you still can.
Update (January 25): Kylie just revealed a closer look at the V-Day surprise, which she called her “favorite collection [she’s] done so far,” via Snapchat, and it’s even better than originally believed. The details still aren’t totally clear just yet, but we can see from the all-too-brief clips that this is more than just another Lip Kit launch. It looks like we’ll be getting a lineup of mini liquid lipsticks, plus an enigmatic palette called “Kylie’s Diary” — and, yes, at least two new Lip Kits.
Love is definitely in the air with this collection, so you can bet we’ll be counting down the days — and then the hours — until February 2 at 3 p.m. PST, which is when the new offerings will hit the Kylie Cosmetics site. If you were thinking of getting yourself a little something special for Valentine’s Day, consider this a sign from the makeup gods.
This story was originally published on January 25, 2017, at 12:10 p.m.
Benjamin Franklin once said that there are no certainties in life except death and taxes. We’d like to add one more certainty to that list: Kylie Jenner will undoubtedly launch new Lip Kit shades to celebrate every American holiday on the calendar. (Not to mention her own birthday, too.) And with less than three weeks to Valentine’s Day, we've been waiting for Jenner to tease the newest additions to her lippie lineup.
Just as we anticipated, makeup mogul took to Snapchat last night to give fans a sneak peek of what’s to come. From what we can see (which isn’t much), it looks like we can expect four brand-new shades of red to join the Lip Kit collection. We have a feeling Cupid would approve. While the rest of the details are a mystery so far, we won’t have to wait very long at all to learn more about the exciting launches: Jenner confirmed that the new goodies will make its debut today. No word yet on when she’ll give us the full scoop, but we'll keep you posted as soon as we get word.
