Love is definitely in the air with this collection, so you can bet we’ll be counting down the days — and then the hours — until February 2 at 3 p.m. PST, which is when the new offerings will hit the Kylie Cosmetics site. If you were thinking of getting yourself a little something special for Valentine’s Day, consider this a sign from the makeup gods.This story was originally published on January 25, 2017, at 12:10 p.m.Benjamin Franklin once said that there are no certainties in life except death and taxes. We’d like to add one more certainty to that list: Kylie Jenner will undoubtedly launch new Lip Kit shades to celebrate every American holiday on the calendar. (Not to mention her own birthday , too.) And with less than three weeks to Valentine’s Day, we've been waiting for Jenner to tease the newest additions to her lippie lineup.