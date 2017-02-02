Just as we anticipated, makeup mogul took to Snapchat last night to give fans a sneak peek of what’s to come. From what we can see (which isn’t much), it looks like we can expect four brand-new shades of red to join the Lip Kit collection. We have a feeling Cupid would approve. While the rest of the details are a mystery so far, we won’t have to wait very long at all to learn more about the exciting launches: Jenner confirmed that the new goodies will make its debut today. No word yet on when she’ll give us the full scoop, but we'll keep you posted as soon as we get word.