Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner are two of our foremost beauty experts. Not only do they appear in all of our finest publications, but Jenner’s Lip Kits are basically the beginning and end of all celebrity-branded lip products. So when Allure had the pair interview each other, we knew there would be some beauty secrets to learn.
Turns out that the best beauty tips Kylie gets are from her sisters.
"Khloé always tells me to wear sunscreen,” Jenner tells Allure. “[And] we were in Bora-Bora, and you and Kourtney were like, 'Immediately go and get an eye cream and start using it.' … When my skin feels dry, I'll do a little bit of Kiehl's face moisturizer under my eyes.”
"You really should do it every day,” Kardashian West agrees. “OK, what's the biggest beauty mistake you've ever made?"
"Well, I definitely made my lips a little too big at one point," Jenner says. “I got excited and felt like I needed to do a lot. And then you guys were like, 'Kylie, you need to chill.' And then I had to go back and have it fixed, and it was a crazy process. Thank God I didn't end up on Botched."
Speaking of, Kim says that Kylie’s Lip Kits are the item she gets the most requests for.
"I don't think I've ever gotten more requests for anything than the Lip Kits. I have to finagle some out of Mom just to keep people happy. It's so crazy.”
Two social media beauty power players, squaring off in one-on-one conversation. It’s like Andy Warhol’s Interview. He would have loved the Kardashians.
