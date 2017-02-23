Love it or hate it, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has an undeniable influence on the beauty zeitgeist. They launch cult products and companies, lift little-known makeup artists and hairstylists up to superstar levels with their unprecedented social media reach, and break major cultural barriers. (Of course, that's just the positive side of things — but I digress.) Suffice it to say, the
crew krew has clout. So, what happens when multiple influencers exist within the same family? Overlap — that's what.
To wit: Kylie Jenner has gone on record to admit that older sister Kim is a huge source of inspiration when it comes to her personal style, but we think that the youngest Jenner sister also keeps a close eye on Kim's glam #vibes, too. And who wouldn't, with unlimited access to the queen of contour and her glam squad?
In fact, Kim once asked if her sister had ever stolen anything from her, and Kylie proudly fessed up: "Oh, all the time," she responded. "But you always used to find out."
While the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur can certainly hold her own when it comes to getting dolled up (have you seen her new highlighters?!), imitation has always been the sincerest form of flattery — and she definitely flatters her older sister. In fact, just how closely Kylie is following in Kim's footsteps may surprise you. Or maybe it won't, you never know with America's favorite TV family.
Scroll on to see Kim and Kylie's most similar (and standout) beauty looks.