The 32-year-old shared three tweets, each directed at an unnamed friend who allegedly stole from her . She asked her 23.9 million followers, "What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?" And quickly followed up with, "Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?" Immediately her followers started asking if this "friend" was Malika Haqq (her long-time bestie who she recently reconciled with after Haqq dated and then split from Jersey Shore's Ronnie Margo ) or if it was perhaps directed at Rose. Responses varied from "Welllllll I think calling Monica Rose out on twitter without *really* calling her out just sealed the deal on her career" to "are you talking about Monica Rose?" to "IS THIS ABOUT MONICA."