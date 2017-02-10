Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro are famously single once again. The couple, who dated for two months after meeting on Famously Single, have split. Speculation about a breakup began this week, when Haqq posted a meme about not having a cuddle buddy. The reality stars also erased all trace of each other from their Instagrams. Then, on Thursday, E! confirmed the news. Haqq rose to fame as Khloé Kardashian's best friend and a Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular. (She had a longtime crush on Rob Kardashian.) The 33-year-old met muscular Jersey Shore alum Magro, 31, while filming season two of Famously Single in December. (The dating show tries to help single celebs find love, though not necessarily with each other.) Back in December, the couple gushed to E! about bonding on the series. "We had a lot in common from the start, and it was an instant friendship. The attraction quickly became a mutual romance," they said. "Our support for one another through this challenging experience made us strong in a very short period of time. We had an opportunity to really get to know each other living in such close [quarters]." Anybody think this means that Ronnie and Sammi Sweetheart, his on-off love from Jersey Shore, might get another shot?
