If there is one thing we, the public, have learned in the past decade of watching the Kardashian women light up our television screens, it's this: They are ruthless. The family always seems to be engulfed in multiple intense dramas, varying from humorous (funny inner-family feuds) to incredibly intense (Kim's robbery), but they always seem to stay intact. But the same can't be said for those who cross them in said dramatic confrontations.
The latest situation to unfold seems to have appeared out of the blue. The women's personal stylist, Monica Rose, abruptly cut all ties with her Kardashian-Jenner clients (as well as Gigi Hadid) right after Coachella. Since then, the family has remained mum as to the reason why. There is a heap of speculation that she was fired and that her departure was not amicable, and that there may be legal action to be taken. And now, Khloé Kardashian appears to subtly be addressing some sort of drama on Twitter that many fans are interpreting as Rose-related.
The 32-year-old shared three tweets, each directed at an unnamed friend who allegedly stole from her. She asked her 23.9 million followers, "What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?" And quickly followed up with, "Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?" Immediately her followers started asking if this "friend" was Malika Haqq (her long-time bestie who she recently reconciled with after Haqq dated and then split from Jersey Shore's Ronnie Margo) or if it was perhaps directed at Rose. Responses varied from "Welllllll I think calling Monica Rose out on twitter without *really* calling her out just sealed the deal on her career" to "are you talking about Monica Rose?" to "IS THIS ABOUT MONICA."
While Khloé did not call out Rose still, she did tweet out: "No guys! Malika is my sister! Never ever ever! We ride for life @ForeverMalika."
From there, we'll let you do the maths. Either way, that friend should probably get some legal counsel, stat. We know that mama Kris Jenner doesn't mess around when it comes to protecting her girls.
What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2017
Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2017
No guys! Malika is my sister! Never ever ever! We ride for life @ForeverMalika— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2017
Welllllll I think calling Monica Rose out on twitter without *really* calling her out just sealed the deal on her career ?— Cassie Kelley (@CassieMKelley) June 1, 2017
