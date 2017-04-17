Khloé Kardashian has never been one to miss a golden opportunity to make a shady quip. The sharp-tongued reality star reminded us of that on Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, during a confessional about her best friend Malika Haqq's dating life.
You might remember that Malika recently dated Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Magro, whom she met while filming Famously Single, which premieres this summer. While the couple split in February (with the requisite erasure of each other from their Instagram feeds), they were still an item at the time KUWTK was filming in late 2016. And apparently, Malika was a little too wrapped up in her relationship with Ronnie for Khloé's liking.
Khloé was getting annoyed that Malika was spending all her time with her new bae — failing to return Khloé's calls and texts and barely hanging out with her anymore. After an awkward moment at the family's Vogue photo shoot, the besties work it all out during a heart-to-heart at Khloé's house. It turns out that there was trouble in paradise with Ronnie.
"I don't care what I'm going through, I'm never not gonna be Malika's friend. That's what we're there for," Khloé says in a confessional interview. Aw! Then, like a viper, she casually slips in a lethal burn on the guy who is not only stealing away her BFF, but upsetting, too. "And maybe she's embarrassed that she's dating Ronnie from the Jersey Shore. Because I would be," Khloé says. BAM! And that's how you do it, folks.
While we may never know exactly how things went south for the couple — though Ronnie's undying love for his Jersey Shore girlfriend Sammi Sweetheart may have something to do with it — we'll get to see Malika and Ronnie's romance begin on Famously Single when it premieres on July 9 at 10 p.m. EST on E!.
