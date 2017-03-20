Apparently, there are a lot of famous people who are just as single as I am, and they're all ready to find love with each other on a reality show. Welcome to season two of Famously Single.
The season hasn't even started yet, but just from the promo it's clear that this show is going to be a wild ride, rich with the reality show crossovers of our dreams. We're talking Keeping Up with the Kardashian (Malika Haqq) meets Jersey Shore (Ronnie Magro-Ortiz); The Bachelorette (Chad Johnson) meets Flavor of Love (Tiffany "New York" Pollard); and Dancing with the Stars (Karina Smirnoff) meets Rich Kids of Beverly Hills (Dorothy Wang). I can already taste the drama.
In the promo, the network hints at which couples pair off during filming (with a few even lasting beyond their time in the house together), and the most solid relationship to manifest during the series was between Malika of Dash Dolls and KUWTK fame, and Ronnie of Jersey Shore fame. Ronnie and Malika seem picture perfect in the clips, each seeming genuine in their search for love. But then, a tearful Ronnie admits to Malika that he hasn't gotten over one of his other famous young loves — Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, who appeared on Jersey Shore with him. "Sam still has my heart," Ronnie confesses to the camera. In the next shot, Malika is leaning over a crying Ronnie asking him, once and for all: "Are you really over her?"
He's honestly probably not. The two shared a volatile and passionate relationship, and have been off-and-on since they started dating during the first season of their show way back in 2009. As recently as April 2016, he and Sammi were vacationing together in Italy after rekindling their romance. His presence on the show obviously means he is single at the moment (or was when they filmed it at least), but it wouldn't be too shocking for the two to start something up again. They did make a cute couple.
Unfortunately we won't get to see Bad Chad interact with New York quite yet. The show doesn't premiere until Sunday, July 9. We'll just be sitting and waiting until then.
Check out the entire promo below.
