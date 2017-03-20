In the promo, the network hints at which couples pair off during filming (with a few even lasting beyond their time in the house together), and the most solid relationship to manifest during the series was between Malika of Dash Dolls and KUWTK fame, and Ronnie of Jersey Shore fame. Ronnie and Malika seem picture perfect in the clips, each seeming genuine in their search for love. But then, a tearful Ronnie admits to Malika that he hasn't gotten over one of his other famous young loves — Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, who appeared on Jersey Shore with him. "Sam still has my heart," Ronnie confesses to the camera. In the next shot, Malika is leaning over a crying Ronnie asking him, once and for all: "Are you really over her?"