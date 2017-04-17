The winter time change has apparently thrown Scott for a loop (or it could just be the reality of being a father of three young children). He brings Khloé dinner at 5:45 p.m. It may be dark outside, Scott, but that's still a little early for dinner for a woman-about-town like Khloé. Khloé confides in Scott that she's been calling and texting Malika and getting nothing in return. Khloé's feelings are clearly bruised. Scott is more interested in the Jersey Shore boyfriend, so they do some Instagram stalking. "Do they really think they are in love here?" Scott says when he sees a kiss by the beach at sunset shot. Maybe it is the hurt feelings, but Khloé is skeptical. "Mark my words. Let's see how long this lasts," she says.