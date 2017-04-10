The next social challenge comes for Kim in the form of a charity event that is going to honor the late Robert Kardashian. "I will be odd if she doesn't show up," Kris says about Kim. In preparation, Kim is going through boxes of old photos and memories. (She finds a particularly embarrassing Little League photo of Khloé and, of course, her first instinct is to share it on social media.) Kim wants to do a tribute video. She and Kourtney watch some of the old footage, including Kourtney's arrival home from the hospital and Kim's first day of first grade. Kim is questioning whether or not she should push herself to go to the event. Kim feels guilty. Her dad helped shape her into the person she is today, she explains. "To miss out seeing him honored would be unfortunate," she says.