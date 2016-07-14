These days, a "Kim Kardashian-inspired look" can be spotted miles away: super-tight, hip-hugging, and neutral-hued. So, when former Olympian-turned-reality star Caitlyn Jenner hit the red carpet at the 2016 ESPY Awards Wednesday evening, it was clear that Kim was responsible for her epic, off-the-shoulder dress.
In typical Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Kim catalogued the entire pre-show prep on Snapchat, where Jenner was shown modeling three different looks by designer Michael Costello (who was also present at Jenner's Malibu pad). Jenner was seen trying on a long-sleeved black option, a "gorgeous white moment" per Kim (though she also notes Jenner already did that last year, when she received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage), as well as a gown covered entirely in sequins. But there's a twist: Jenner actually didn't wear any of the pieces that were previewed via Snapchat. Instead, she chose a white, strapless number with billowing, cape-like sleeves, not unlike the Valentino dress Kardashian wore to last year's InStyle Awards.
Advertisement
While the evening was all about Jenner, that didn't stop the world's reigning selfie queen from giving herself 15 minutes of social-media fame. Once Jenner presumably left for the red carpet, Kardashian catalogued herself in a series of videos modeling a one-piece bathing suit, noting, "This is Caitlyn's messy closet, not mine." Remember that episode of KUWTK when Kardashian channeled her Paris Hilton assistant days and helped Jenner sort through her clothes? Seems like it may be time for the pair to revisit that fun family pastime once again.
Advertisement