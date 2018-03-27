Kim Kardashian Just Explained Photoshop To The Internet & We Can't Stop Laughing

Please do not insult Kim Kardashian West, the Queen of Selfies, by insinuating that she doesn't know how to use Photoshop, OK? Because she does, and she is not afraid to tell you all about it.
The brains and face behind KKW Beauty posted a blog on her app on Monday Kim-splaining the basics of Photoshop fails. The post was a direct response to criticism she received over the weekend when she posted a photo of herself arriving at the D.C. March For Our Lives protest, which called on legislators to pass meaningful gun control laws to ensure that not one more child has to fear being shot and killed while at school after the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and faculty members.
In the photo, Kardashian West wore spandex bike shorts, a grey crop top, and a pinkish-orange jacket (orange is the color Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America encourage supporters to wear to show their support for sensible gun laws) as she walked through what appeared to be a parking lot. Some internet sleuths (though, it doesn't take an expert to spot the error) pointed out that one of the vehicles behind Kardashian West was completely squished.
People of the internet, of course, had thoughts.
'Is that a spaceship?' Kim Kardashian suffers an epic Photoshop fail as fans mock squashed car in Instagram snap https://t.co/NTR2o69VFL pic.twitter.com/xXmgcxrRp9— Jhon Richard Lee (@thejhonlee) March 25, 2018
Only Kim would use a demonstration to promote herself. Photoshop fail...— Elizabeth Yorkshire (@ElizabethThee) March 25, 2018
Ready to march but 1st take a pic, make herself look thin while ignoring the physics of shrinking a vehicle. No shame pic.twitter.com/CvpoPCXHfP
Honestly, I'm more concerned that Kardashian West is wearing shorts and a crop top when there was a high of 51 degrees, but you know, that's all just details.
The mother of three posted a short explanation on her site, explaining that despite the seemingly damning evidence, things weren't as bad as they might have appeared.
"I'm seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail.' So ridiculous!" she wrote on her app. "I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted — I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL."
OK, ridiculous Photoshop drama aside, it was great to see Kardashian West out showing her support for the brave teenagers who are putting their lives on the line to fight for the safety and happiness of future generations. In a series of tweets, the reality star shared that it was an experience she hopes will have a lasting impact on her daughter, North, who marched with her and Kanye West.
"What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak," she wrote underneath a photo of North on West's shoulders. "Having my daughter march along-side [sic] her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever."
What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak. Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever. pic.twitter.com/0gXZFulyAk— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 25, 2018
She continued: "The younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday & meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking. I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up &vote to protect our children."
Action > Photoshop, y'all.
