We won't be silenced. And Hillary Clinton will not be bullied by Trump, who is in lockstep with the NRA and its dangerous "guns everywhere" agenda. While this is a new spin on trying to intimidate a female gun violence prevention champion, it will fail, just as it has failed with Moms Demand Action volunteers across the country.It comes down to this: Our opponents are afraid someone will take away their guns. We are afraid our children will be shot and killed. You tell me who has more fight in them.The fact is that women are at the forefront of the gun safety movement and that’s no coincidence — women are disproportionately affected by weak gun laws. We represent 50% of victims of mass shootings and are put at risk by lax laws that make it far too easy for abusive partners to access a gun. Every month, more than 50 American women are shot to death by a current or former boyfriend or husband.We have to do better. I know that, and Hillary Clinton knows that too. That’s why we’ll continue to press for common sense solutions — like demanding a background check on every gun sale — that prove that we can respect the Second Amendment while making everyone safer.