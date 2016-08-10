Shannon Watts is a mom of five children and the founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She lives in Colorado. The views expressed here are her own.
During a campaign stop on Tuesday, Donald Trump suggested that "Second Amendment people" could potentially do something to stop his opponent, Hillary Clinton, from appointing Supreme Court nominees. Many people, myself included, interpreted Trump's comment as a call to violence and invitation to shoot Clinton.
Of course, it's reckless and irresponsible for a presidential nominee to suggest violence against his opponent. Of course, it shows a fundamental misunderstanding of what responsible gun owners believe in.
Yet, it didn't surprise me.
You see, as a leader of the nation's largest gun violence prevention organization, I know what it feels like to be a woman threatened for speaking out in favor of gun safety.
I founded Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America the day after the shooting at Sandy Hook School that killed six educators and 20 children. Since then, I have been threatened with violence and death. Pictures of me have been edited to appear that I have been shot. My daughter’s Facebook profile was once suspended because of extremists coming after me through her.
As a leader of the nation's largest gun violence prevention organization, I know what it feels like to be a woman threatened for speaking out in favor of gun safety.
This isn't an aberration in the gun violence prevention movement. In fact, it's all too common.
We won't be silenced. And Hillary Clinton will not be bullied by Trump, who is in lockstep with the NRA and its dangerous "guns everywhere" agenda. While this is a new spin on trying to intimidate a female gun violence prevention champion, it will fail, just as it has failed with Moms Demand Action volunteers across the country.
Now more than ever, women have to speak out. The threat Trump issued against Hillary Clinton is a threat against every woman who has the gall to speak her mind publicly.
The gun lobby may be a Goliath, but when we stand together, we are too. I don’t expect that Donald Trump will stop inciting violence. I don’t expect that he will stop lying to the American public about Secretary Clinton’s views on gun safety. I also don’t expect him to be president.
