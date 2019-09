Tomorrow, celebrities will be walking the red carpet for the Academy Awards. You may notice a theme. An orange flag pin will be dotting the lapels and dresses of celebrities. If this past year has taught us anything, it's that if we see a theme among the outfits at an award show, there is a message of change behind it. The orange flag pins are part of a campaign by Everytown for Gun Safety to support the prevention of gun violence and advocate for gun safety.