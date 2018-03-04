Stars Will Wear An Orange Pin To The Oscars & Here's What It Means

Later today, celebrities will be walking the red carpet for the Academy Awards. You may notice a theme. An orange flag pin will be dotting the lapels and dresses of celebrities. If this past year has taught us anything, it's that if we see a theme among the outfits at an award show, there is a message of change behind it. The orange flag pins are part of a campaign by Everytown for Gun Safety to support the prevention of gun violence and advocate for gun safety.
This awards season has been filled with celebrities advocating for change. Change for gender equality, change for survivors of harassment and abuse, and now change for a nation whose gun laws do not protect its most vulnerable in places they should feel safe.
In the two weeks following the shooting that took 17 lives at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Floria, students both from the school and across the country have been fighting to be heard and to finally make meaningful changes to our country's gun laws. Celebrities such as Harry Styles, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, and Amy Schumer have been using their platform to speak out against gun violence as support protests like March For Our Lives coming up on 24th Marc. Others have shown their support through donations. Oprah recently donated $500,000 (£350,000) to March For Our Lives after being inspired by George and Amal Clooney who did the same.
The orange flag pin is not a new symbol for Everytown. In fact, you can buy one for yourself on their website. They come in packs of three to encourage buyers to "keep one for yourself, and bring two others into the movement."
Celebrities have gotten involved with Everytown in the past. After the mass shooting in Las Vegas last October, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore, Melissa McCarthy, and others took part in a PSA with the organisation to demand stricter gun laws.
There is no word yet as to which celebrities will be participating or whether any of them plan on making a public statement in support of the movement. Refinery29 has reached out to Everytown for a comment and is awaiting a response.
