Fans Have No Idea What Rihanna Is Teasing In Her Latest Instagram

I am genuinely baffled by Rihanna's latest social media posts. The singer and makeup creator has posted a cryptic image on her Twitter and Instagram accompanied by the caption "didn’t they tell u?" and nobody knows what to make of it.
The image itself shows two TVs stacked on top of each other, one with static on the screen, and the other showing what, to me, looks like a butt, but really could be any part of the body, as well as what looks like a necklace. Whatever you see, it's really hard to make sense of, which is why fans have a number of predictions for what this sudden post could mean.
Advertisement
The natural assumption would be new music, since we haven't heard from the singer since her album Anti in 2016, but others are saying not so fast. At the same time this post went up, fans noticed the singer started another account called SAVAGE x FENTY — and it's verified.
So while half of Twitter thinks this means a new album on the way, other believe the sensual imagery combined with this new Instagram is pointing to something closer to a clothing or lingerie line — in which case, they're not pleased.
Rihanna just selling panties, I thought it was some music. Bye. pic.twitter.com/qiJxStuWOj— THE HOOD ORACLE (@MADBLACKTHOT) April 17, 2018
"Rihanna just selling panties, I thought it was some music. Bye."
Please i thought rihanna was dropping some new music it’s some clothing line or something idk ffs— sana?轉 (@cyphersjjk) April 17, 2018
"Please i thought rihanna was dropping some new music it’s some clothing line or something idk ffs"
Rihanna really forgot she's a musician. We dont want no Fenty panties. We want Fenty BOPS. pic.twitter.com/rEMGtj7CWY— Shane Ravello ?? (@ShaneRavello) April 17, 2018
"Rihanna really forgot she's a musician. We dont want no Fenty panties. We want Fenty BOPS."
But in reality, we don't know what's going on, and that's almost more frustrating.
Me trying to understand this picture pic.twitter.com/A1HEJU2UZf— Jazelle? (@JazelleKim) April 17, 2018
Whatever's behind this post, at least we know to expect big things from the singer sometime soon. Personally, I just hope it's something we can dance to.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement