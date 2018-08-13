Free Slurpees Are Here To Save Us All From August's Humidity

While mourning the end of another summer weekend, and suffering through the realization that it's Monday all over again, we caught wind of some uplifting news amidst the scaries: Today marks the start of BOGO Slurpee week at 7-Eleven.
August may not be finished breathing its humid air all over our overheated bodies, but there's still a cold refreshment light at the end of summer tunnel. So, grab your coworker, your S.O., or a complete stranger for some mid- or- post-work Slurpee commiseration.
Participating 7-Elevens will be doling out the buy one, get one free frozen drinks of any size starting today through Sunday, August 19. Slurpee traditionalists can go for one of the classic Wild Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Piña Colada, Coca-Cola, or Slurpee Lite Lemonade flavors — while those looking to liven it up can grab a cup of newly featured Cap'n Crunch Crunch Berries.
*Pro Tip: Propose a six-person work outing and get all of the available flavors for a half-priced group taste test.
