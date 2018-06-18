6 Tips For Beating The Heat This Summer

We’ve all been there: We step outside to [insert summer activity here], only to be slapped in the face with the inevitable heat and humidity that comes with our beloved rosé season. Is excess sweat, oil production, and smelling not so great natural? Maybe. Does it have to be that way? Absolutely not — at least not if we’ve got a say in it.
So for the sake of not letting a little 90-degree weather stop us from said summer activity (like, say, hitting up the beach or that new rooftop bar with Insta-worthy frozé), we asked our fellow Refinery29 editors to share their go-to tricks on how they stay cool and feeling fresh. Think: stocking your vanity with fruit-infused Hint sunscreen that won’t feel greasy the moment you get to the cabana or filling your fridge with ooh, ahh-inducing face masks. Take note, ladies. You and your
sweaty glowy selves deserve it.