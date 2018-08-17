Drake's Favorite Wine Is Surprisingly Affordable

In 2011, Drake released a song with Lil Wayne entitled "The Motto," and in the first verse he says, "We got Santa Margherita by the liter." At the time, the shoutout was a bit surprising since Santa Margherita isn't a luxury liquor brand, the likes of which often get recognition from rap and hip-hop artists, but we respected the relatability and liked that we too could imbibe one of Drake's favorite wines. Since "The Motto"'s release, Drake has only gotten more famous, and yet, he still seems to be loyal to Santa Margherita. Earlier this week, the rapper posted a black and white photo of himself walking down a hallway carrying a very full glass of Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio.
Advertisement
Though the beverage was in a clear wine glass, we knew the brand because Drake actually called it out in his initial caption. Accompanying the photo he wrote, "Santa Margherita the real thirst quencher." A bottle of Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio costs around $18, and while that's a price point we often look for in the liquor store, it's not one you might expect for someone with a net worth of $100 million. Still, Drake stands strong in his fandom.
According to the Santa Margherita website, its Pinot Grigio is dry and features notes of golden apple. It's also described as versatile, which is evident from the number of different contexts in which Drake has managed to bring attention to it.
A Santa Margherita representative told Refinery29 via email that Drake isn't the only celebrity who is openly obsessed with its wine. Apparently Katy Perry is a fan and Kourtney Kardashian has posted photos of the wine on social media. Since the latter is notoriously picky about what she eats and drinks, her support of the brand says a lot. Though, it really only took one Drake lyric to convince us to give the wine a try.
Related Video:
Advertisement