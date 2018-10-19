The 29 Best Kardashian Birthday Cakes Of All Time

For as long as we've been keeping up with the Kardashians, we've also been keeping up with their many birthday cakes. Every time one of them turns another year older, they share photos of the cakes they're celebrating with. As the family continues to grow, that means more and more cakes to admire (and envy).
This Sunday, Kim Kardashian West celebrates her 38th birthday, and there's no doubt she'll be taking to social media to show off more than one elaborate cake from her friends, family members, and business associates. In honor of the occasion, we're taking a look back at the best birthday cakes the fam has feasted on and photographed over the years, and unsurprisingly, there are some seriously impressive and expensive ones. Take a look ahead to see some of our favorites.