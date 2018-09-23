Drake Revealed Why He Had To Cancel His Miami Shows & We're Glad He Did It

Drake was forced to reschedule two Miami shows on his Aubrey and The Three Migos tour, and no, it had absolutely nothing to do with his ongoing feud involving Kanye West. Instead, the rapper suddenly became sick with an unspecified illness.
"I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows. I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life," Drake wrote in a post on his Instagram Story.
He also canceled appearances at Miami nightclubs E11even and LIV, according to XXL. Initially, production issues were thought to be the reason for the sudden change in the schedule, but instead Drake took full responsibility.
“I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come to share these moments with us,” he continued. He also thanked the two doctors and the nurse that helped him “with round the clock care.”
Drake didn’t share any details about what happened. Fortunately, whatever he had seems to be gone now – or at least it's under control. Now that the rapper has recovered, he says that he’s ready to give Miami the “100%” performance they deserve. The canceled shows are rescheduled for November 13 and 14.
I can only imagine the toll constantly being in the spotlight can have one’s body, and how terrifying this experience must’ve been for him. Kudos to Drake for paying attention to his body and knowing when to take things easy.
