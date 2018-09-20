Forget the rumors: Kanye West's truth is coming straight from his mouth. The rapper took to Instagram today to explain — sort of — his ongoing disagreements with various members of the industry. Over a series of videos, the music mogul called out Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford, each who have apparently hurt West in their own unique ways.
West's disagreement with Drake and Cannon, however, seems to stem from the fallout of one persistent rumor: that Kardashian, West's wife, once hooked up with Drake. (On Instagram, Kardashian vehemently denied that this hookup ever occurred.) This particular theory was sparked when it came to light that Drake — who became entangled in a feud with Pusha T, whom West produced music for — may have a mysterious diss track about West that he refused to release in an effort to protect West from damage to his career and family. (Drake would write a diss track and then not release it in case feelings got hurt.)
Some fans also suggested that Drake's new hit "In My Feelings," which references a woman named "Kiki," may actually be about Kardashian — even though, umm, she doesn't even go by that nickname. In one video, West calls out Drake for using that nickname in the first place.
"People making rumors or thinking you fucking my wife and you’re not saying nothing…that don’t sit well with my spirit," West said in the video. "You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called Riri. So when you’re like, 'Ahhh I don’t know where it come from,' you too smart for that bro... You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused."
Wild n' Out host Cannon also was on the receiving end of West's ire, as Cannon — who briefly dated Kardashian himself — previously gave an interview to Complex in which he admitted that it was possible Drake and Kardashian had a romantic history.
"I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you get into an interview, don’t mention my wife," West said in his video. "If someone brings my wife up, say, 'I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that.'"
Honestly? Kind of a fair point, Yeezy.
West also decided to bring in model Beckford into the mix. Beckford previously body-shamed Kardashian on Instagram, claiming that she had received botched plastic surgery. The KKW Beauty mogul fired back with a comment that some fans found to be homophobic. (Kardashian denied that the comment, which used the word "sis," was an insult to the LGBTQ+ community.)
"As far as Tyson Beckford goes, don’t speak on my wife, bro. Like none of y’all speak on my wife period. What are you talking about? I’m married. We’re in love, we’re a family," West continued on Instagram, before calling for a truce. "All three of y’all, come talk to me. We’ll work it out."
It wasn't all hashing out the hard stuff on West's Instagram, though. He also shared a sweet video of him, Kardashian, and Chance the Rapper. A possible new album in the works? Maybe!
Then there was the pic, featuring none other than his "famleeeeee," Bey and Jay.
Guess West is just having a really, really busy day.
