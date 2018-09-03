Kim Kardashian Just Debunked A Wild Theory That She Hooked Up With Drake

A Drake fan from Iowa went in this weekend with a now-viral conspiracy theory linking the Toronto rapper, his latest album, and his now-infamous Pusha T beef to none other than the Kardashian-West clan.
And, uh, it’s a doozy.
After catching Drake in concert some weeks ago, Tyler Morrison did some online digging with the single-minded purpose of confirming a wild idea: Drake has hooked up with Kim Kardashian West.
Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening— Tyler Morrison (@tmorrison24) August 31, 2018
- a thread pic.twitter.com/YVCehJI5fQ
He goes on to cite reports that West was Pusha T’s source confirming that Drake was a father, causing tensions to flare between the rappers. That information wasn’t exactly under wraps, though: TMZ reported similar rumors in May 2017, and Drake’s strategy for privacy — to basically pay for silence from anyone who could leak any of his personal details — while blunt and effective, is not foolproof.
Drake supposedly had a vicious rebuttal to Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” lined up, and Morrison and others have speculated that West put an end to the feud (via tweet) because Drake’s information was apparently too damaging for him. That information, Morrison theorizes, is that Drake hooked up with Kardashian West.
Morrison also posits that the famed Kiki of “In My Feelings” lore is actually Kardashian West, given that it’s a nickname she’s gone by in the past — although the last time she tweeted using the nickname was back in August 2015. She also has a lipstick in her KKW Beauty line called “Kiki.” It’s described as a “pinky nude.”
But Kiki’s true identity, already a subject of widespread speculation, has also been fairly interpreted as several other women — both of whom have been previously involved with Drake — including former 106 & Park host Keisha Chanté and Oakland-based flame K'yanna Barber. Barber even goes so far as to claim she’s “da only Kiki” on her Twitter bio.
If, by this point, you’re thinking Morrison’s claims seem shaky, you’re not the only one. After the panelists on a recent episode of Complex News’s hip-hop debate show Everyday Struggle suggested something similar to Morrison’s theory, Kardashian-West herself chimed in early this morning. On The Shade Room’s repost of the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Never happened. End of story.”
Case closed.
