Drake Would Like To Remind Everyone His Feud With Kanye Is Far From Over

Why #drake pull up to Chicago and diss #kanyewest in his own city by clowning him for FLOPPING! Btw... Drake Scorpion sold “732,000” first week.... while Kanye West “YE” sold 208,000. (Hit the link in bio for more info)

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Aug 18, 2018 at 6:41pm PDT