There is some truth to West’s assertion that he’s “a reflection of who we are, just as beings.” He gets it dead wrong sometimes, and other times he explores things that maybe we, collectively need to talk about more in order to get it right. That’s been a theme throughout his career, especially on Yeezus, where his ideas about fashion, slavery, and ex-girlfriends mashed up with Nina Simone samples didn’t always connect. The problem on Ye is that West wants to speak for “us” without getting any feedback. That’s fine when he made 808’s & Heartbreak, which was entirely his story to tell. Ye suggests that the rapper, in his isolation, can no longer accept that his ideas aren’t necessarily a greater truth. West seems at odds with the fact that he is the iconoclast who poured his everything into amazing, genre-pushing albums like My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Watch the Throne. Though, it should be clear that for West “us” doesn’t include the voices of women. Ye sounds like West is still grappling with how to accept being just the voice of Kanye West, and make that enough.