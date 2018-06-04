Kanye West Struggles To Be The Voice Of Us On Ye

The stars of Ye are its guest vocalists, who deliver its catchiest moments. Valee’s high-pitched chorus on “All Mine,” PARTYNEXTDOOR’s soulful singalong chorus on “Wouldn’t Leave, and Charlie Wilson and Kid Cudi on “No Mistake are all standouts” — no small feat in. “Ghost Town,” from producer Benny Blanco, comes in sounding instrumentally the most like a fully actualised song on Ye, but the lyrics are just a mumble jumble, with no meaning or chorus halfway mumbled into a mic. And then there is the final track, “Violent Crimes,” on which West doubles down on his lack of understanding that women areand theirwrapped in the blanket of being a song from a father about a daughter. West pleads for North not to grow up too fast, while he plays out a scenario in which meeting her future husband will be like Meet the Fockers. He also wishes for her to have a body more like his and less like her mother’s legendary curves so that men won’t be interested in her. He assumes when he raps that she can’t “comprehend the danger” she’s in, but he explained his total lack of understanding about the way women see the world earlier in the say, rapping, “Father, forgive me, I'm scared of the karma / 'Cause now I see women as somethin' to nurture / Not somethin' to conquer.” It’s no surprise to hear this from West, but it’s starting to be obnoxious.