How To Properly Stan A Problematic Fave Like Kanye West

They say you can’t help who you love. This applies to friends, lovers, and sometimes, our favorite celebrities. There are some icons, like Beyoncé, who very rarely find themselves in the middle of scandals that call their morals or ethics into question. But then there are others, like Azealia Banks Justin Bieber , and Donald Glover who send the internet into divisive fits with their art, commentary, and/or antics. Nevertheless, for every person that condemns one of these artists, there are just as many, if not more, willing to stand by their side. I witnessed this last year when I saw the throngs of Black girls and women — and a few dudes — lined up to watch a Chris Brown documentary despite his questionable actions towards women. Even R. Kelly can still sell out shows despite the decades-long saga of him being an alleged sexual predator. To say that we sometimes have complicated relationships with our faves would be an understatement.