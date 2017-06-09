Obviously, Brown has an extremely loyal fan base. But given that this base includes a huge number of Black women, I can’t help but wonder how much of this support is related to how we are taught, from a young age, to love and support Black men unconditionally. Even if it’s at the expense of ourselves and other Black women, we must lean into whatever trauma or pain they’re bringing to the table. I know too many families who simply advise their daughters to avoid the lap of a certain uncle because his gets a little too handsy, while still making room for him. We avoid calling the police when we’re in danger, because protecting Black men from the justice system is more important than protecting ourselves from them. And when Black men are amazingly talented, it is more important to support their art and talent than harp on their endless string of bad decisions.