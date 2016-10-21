Zayn Malik Finally Gets Apology From Azealia Banks For Her Horrifically Racist Tweets

Banks continues in the letter, “At times, I am so consumed by my own struggle, and the struggle of my race, that I forget to consider the hardships other minorities continue to endure. Coming from an ethnicity that is largely discriminated against does not warrant a license to use derogatory, abusive terminology nor does it give me the right to make hurtful remarks. I apologize not only to you, Zayn, but to all those I hurt and offended...what I did was wrong and I am committed to being a better person."



She added that she admires Malik for "[remaining] a gentleman."