In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the "212" performer accused Crowe of assaulting her and calling her a racial slur."To recap my night, I went to a party at Russell Crowe's suite, at which he called me a n-----, choked me, threw me out, and spat at me," she claimed. "Last night was one of the hardest nights of sleep I've had in a long time. The men in the room allowed it to happen. I feel terrible today."There may be more to the story, however. Witnesses tell TMZ that it was Banks who started the drama, criticizing the Crowe and his guests as "boring white men." She then reportedly made violent threats when other partygoers asked her to be quiet."You would love it if I broke my glass, stabbed you guys in the throat, and blood would squirt everywhere like some real Tarantino shit," Banks is quoted as saying.Sources also allege that it was Banks, not Crowe, who used racial slurs. They say that she cocked her glass back, at which point Crowe took action by wrapping her in a bear hug and escorting her out of the room.A representative for Banks has since commented on the matter on Twitter."A statement has been issued regarding my client Azealia Banks," artist and celebrity manager Raýmani posted. "Azealia is tremendously distraught and disheartened. She is shell-shocked and will speak out on the incident once she has had time to process the brutality and abuse she was unjustly subjected to."