Azealia Banks Calls Zayn Out For Copying Her, Is Actually Fine With It

Azealia Banks thinks Zayn Malik's new music video, "Like I Would" looks kind of familiar. Banks posted stills from her music videos that do seem similar to elements of Malik's video to Instagram. But if Malik did find inspiration in Banks' work, she's not angry about it.
"Damn Zayn be mood boarding the fuck of out me," she captioned the post. "I'm not mad about this though. Zayn is a cutie pie."
But before you say, "celeb feud averted," it looks like Zayn might be referencing Banks in a few tweets — and if he is, he's not happy with the accusation. He tweeted out, "No lies ... I see you reaching but I don't care. My @'s too good for you." Some of his fans on Twitter are convinced those tweets are directed at Banks.
@Athene1999 @niaIlislovely @zaynmalik he's talking about azelia banks— Lana Del Rey News (@LizzyNow) May 10, 2016
It looks like a collaboration isn't going to be in their future.
