Azealia Banks Shades Beyoncé Over Lemonade

She opened her tweets by agreeing with Piers Morgan and things went from there. We’ll embed below, so you can read the highlights for yourself.
Just six months ago you told every black girl in the industry to "bow down" now you want to stick up for black folk lol— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 25, 2016
She made a song about big noses and hot sauce then put up a tour charging $1300 to ppl she knows damn sure can't afford that— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 25, 2016
The oshun tribute was cute, very cute. But you were just trying to be Americas most convincing white woman, what happened ?— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 25, 2016
Queens are supposed to lead, they don't step on the spirits of the girls who come after them then to just try and take that same spirit— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 25, 2016
And seem as if they came up with all the ideas on their own. THATS when u get the evil eye on you— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 25, 2016
You can't sell your soul then try to get it back LOL. That's not how it works— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 25, 2016
THE BIG BIG BEAT VIDEO PREMIERES TOMORROW MORNING AT TEN AM— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 25, 2016
This heartbroken black female narrative you keep trying to push is the Antithesis of what feminism is— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 26, 2016
You been singing about this nigga for years and he still playing you. That's not strength that's stupidity— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 26, 2016
You keep crying over a man and perpetuating that sad black female sufferance and it's Not good for what we're trying to accomplish here— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 26, 2016
You trying to embody oshun as a prop for ur personal gain. Let us see you. Show us ur tools and ur soperas ur prendas whatever. I need to c— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 26, 2016
But before, when Lemonade first dropped and her music video was not out yet, Banks was singing a different tune.
This is amazing look at fucking oshun in the mother fucking flesh ! OMG WITCHcraft all over this slalbfflsnwbwkdkxnx— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 24, 2016
THIS is going to big things for the black people and get them out of the church. This is incredible— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 24, 2016
Definitely eating my words. This great I'm so happy and enchanted . OSHUN VS CHANGO. OSHUN WINS!!!!!!!— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 24, 2016
Lemonade is amAZING . I need to repent. This is sooooo good omg. EXACTLY WHAT pop culture needed— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 24, 2016
Ugh looking at this just makes me feel so powerful and BLACK AND evil CHOLA WENGUE AND OSHUN NEEDS TO BE FED RIGHT NOW— BRUJA DEL BLOQUE (@AZEALIABANKS) April 24, 2016
We guess she had those mushrooms and changed her mind. It's quite an about face. Banks, whose new mixtape is named SLAY-Z after Beyoncé's husband, has a video.