Azealia Banks Shades Beyoncé Over Lemonade

Michael Hafford
Azealia Banks, who has a new mixtape and a video to promote, is pissed about Lemonade. In a lengthy (and possibly still ongoing) series of tweets, she called out Beyoncé for appropriation, weakness, and capitalism. But that wasn’t her first reaction. Initially, she loved the video. It’s quite a journey that Banks takes us on.

She opened her tweets by agreeing with Piers Morgan and things went from there. We’ll embed below, so you can read the highlights for yourself.


But before, when Lemonade first dropped and her music video was not out yet, Banks was singing a different tune.

We guess she had those mushrooms and changed her mind. It’s quite an about face. Banks, whose new mixtape is named SLAY-Z after Beyoncé’s husband, has a video. Did we mention the video? There’s a video. We’ll post it below, so you can watch her video.

