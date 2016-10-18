Update: The Los Angeles Times reports that Azealia Banks has filed an incident report with the Beverly Hills Police Department following her altercation with Russell Crowe. Sgt. David Tomlin of the BHPD confirmed the news to the paper.
Meanwhile, Banks' rep has denied reports accusing the rapper, not Crowe, of acting erratically.
"She is very, very disgusted by the reports," the rep told Us Weekly. "The reports out there don't even remotely resemble what actually happened. She was attacked. What has been reported as to what had led up to the attack is all fictitious."
This article was originally published on October 17, 2016.
Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe were embroiled in some sort of altercation over the weekend.
Billboard reports that Banks clashed with Crowe at a party hosted by the actor at his hotel suite in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. The rapper was attending the party as the guest of RZA.
In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the "212" performer accused Crowe of assaulting her and calling her a racial slur.
"To recap my night, I went to a party at Russell Crowe's suite, at which he called me a n-----, choked me, threw me out, and spat at me," she claimed. "Last night was one of the hardest nights of sleep I've had in a long time. The men in the room allowed it to happen. I feel terrible today."
There may be more to the story, however. Witnesses tell TMZ that it was Banks who started the drama, criticising the Crowe and his guests as "boring white men." She then reportedly made violent threats when other party-goers asked her to be quiet.
"You would love it if I broke my glass, stabbed you guys in the throat, and blood would squirt everywhere like some real Tarantino shit," Banks is quoted as saying.
Sources also allege that it was Banks, not Crowe, who used racial slurs. They say that she cocked her glass back, at which point Crowe took action by wrapping her in a bear hug and escorting her out of the room.
A representative for Banks has since commented on the matter on Twitter.
"A statement has been issued regarding my client Azealia Banks," artist and celebrity manager Raýmani posted. "Azealia is tremendously distraught and disheartened. She is shell-shocked and will speak out on the incident once she has had time to process the brutality and abuse she was unjustly subjected to."
A statement has been issued regarding my client Azealia Banks, "Azealia is tremendously distraught and disheartened. She is shell shocked...— Raýmani (@Raymani) October 17, 2016
and will speak out on the incident once she has had time to process the brutality and abuse she was unjustly subjected to."— Raýmani (@Raymani) October 17, 2016
According to a new post on Facebook, she has "receipts."
To quote Crowe's most famous character: Are you not entertained?
