Russell Crowe may have an Oscar, but he's never hosted Saturday Night Live — until now. The actor doesn’t often make the news for his sense of humor; it’s more often for throwing a punch or a phone. Even so, Crowe does star with Ryan Gosling in the upcoming '70s detective comedy, The Nice Guys, so it’s not like he can’t do comedy. He also seems to have that famous Aussie "give-it-a-go" spirit, and that's a bonus for a show like SNL.



Did the Gladiator star get a thumbs up for his first time? Here are three moments worth talking about from this week’s Saturday Night Live:



1. Hillary Clinton: Kate McKinnon has this Clinton thing down, and lucky for her, Clinton keeps the material coming. This week, McKinnon parodied Clinton’s campaigning in her adopted home state of New York. She puts on a Yankees’ cap, almost. Then she eats a street hot dog, almost. She takes Clinton’s ill-fated subway ride from earlier in the week, where Clinton couldn’t quite get her Metro Card to swipe. It took real-life Hillary Clinton five tries. McKinnon’s Clinton, however, never quite figures it out. In the end, McKinnon turns the baseball cap to reveal a Mets logo on the other side. Her Clinton is trying hard to cover all the bases.



