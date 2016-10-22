It took her half a year, but Azealia Banks has, at long last, issued a sincere apology to Zayn Malik. Back in May, the rapper unleashed a nasty tirade of racist and homophobic tweets against Malik, calling him, among other things, a "hairy curry scented bitch" and a "faggot." Days after the incident, she issued a general apology to the former One Direction singer — and Disney star Skai Jackson, whom she also attacked —though it read like a last-ditch PR move to save herself. This emotional new letter seems to offer some genuine, albeit belated, contrition.
“There are no words that can fully express how sorry I am. Recent events have taught me the importance of taking accountability for one's actions,” the letter, released by Banks' spokesperson and obtained by UsWeekly, begins. Those recent events, of course, involve her altercation with Russell Crowe at a Beverly Hills party last Saturday. Banks said Crowe attacked her, while host RZA said Banks provoked the incident.
Banks continues in the letter, “At times, I am so consumed by my own struggle, and the struggle of my race, that I forget to consider the hardships other minorities continue to endure. Coming from an ethnicity that is largely discriminated against does not warrant a license to use derogatory, abusive terminology nor does it give me the right to make hurtful remarks. I apologize not only to you, Zayn, but to all those I hurt and offended...what I did was wrong and I am committed to being a better person."
She added that she admires Malik for "[remaining] a gentleman."
Is Banks trying to clean up her image by atoning for past sins? Or has she truly come to see the error of her ways? It seems a little odd that the incident with Crowe is what finally sparked Banks' apology, but her letter, which you can read in full, below, does seem genuine.
Maybe next year, Crowe and RZA can expect to hear from her.
