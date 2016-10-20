There's more to Azealia Banks' claim that Russell Crowe attacked her in a Beverly Hills hotel suite, says rapper and director RZA.
Over the weekend, Banks claimed in a since-deleted Facebook post that she went to a hotel to meet with RZA to discuss a career opportunity. According to Banks, it turned into a dinner party with Crowe and some other Hollywood guests. Banks claims she made a joke that was taken poorly, leading to a heated exchange between her and some other attendees. She claims that Crowe then whispered a racial slur in her ear before grabbing her, spitting on her, and throwing her out of the dinner party. Banks has reportedly filed an incident report with the Beverly Hills Police Department against Crowe for the above allegations.
RZA took to Facebook to share his side of the story, and it differs greatly from Banks' account:
"Before the night is over Azealia is insulting half the room she becomes loud and obnoxious. There was nothing funny about her behavior. I felt a little embarrassed because she was my guest... Still verbal abuse can be tolerated but when it goes physical... Azealia [threatened] to cut a girl in the face with a glass, then actually grabs a glass and physically attacks for no logical reason. [Crowe] blocked the attack and expelled her from the suite. I did not hear Russell call her a [racial slur]."
RZA also spoke to TMZ Live on Thursday and shared that Crowe did spit on Banks as she claims. However, RZA notes that at the time Crowe was attempting to stop Banks from cutting another party guest with glass.
As reported by TMZ, witnesses at the party support RZA's version of the story. According to other party guests, it was Banks who used the racial slur and made violent statements. All four witnesses TMZ spoke to described her behavior at the party as "erratic."
Banks has not yet responded to RZA's new comments specifically, though her reps argue that all reports painting Banks as the one at fault are wrong.
"She is very, very disgusted by the reports," Banks' rep told Us Weekly. "The reports out there don't even remotely resemble what actually happened. She was attacked. What has been reported as to what had led up to the attack is all fictitious."
Seemingly referring to the Crowe drama, Banks took to Facebook on Monday to say that she "has receipts" and to "stay tuned."
