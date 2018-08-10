She said: "Really dude, you're gonna body shame me? Like, OK. OK, sis[...] With this, people were sending me stuff on his page and he keeps on going and going, and I'm just like: 'Dude, that's so female lame to me. That's just lame to me.' [...] For anyone saying that I am homophobic for the comment of saying 'sis,' I'm sorry but I'm the least...all my best friends are gay. I support the community, I love the community, they love me. That has nothing to do with this."