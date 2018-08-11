Kim Kardashian has been on a clap back spree as of late. She clapped back at sister Kourtney Kardashian after a combative Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode. She clapped back at Kourtney's now ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, and Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom. And by now she's practically a master at the mum-shaming clap back. A recent retort, though, led to accusations of homophobia, according to BuzzFeed.
This current feud began when model Tyson Beckford left a body-shaming comment on a photo of Kardashian posted by The Shade Room's Instagram account. He wrote that he didn't care for her outfit, alleging that Kardashian had botched plastic surgery. The KUWTK star retorted with a comment that many viewed as a homophobic insinuation that Beckford was gay (and therefore wouldn't be interested in Kardashian anyway). She also used the word "sis," a word commonly employed in LGBTQ+ spaces.
Last Thursday, Beckford responded on Twitter, writing that though he is not gay himself, he is a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.
Train 5-6 days a wk,weights Martial Arts and Firearms and I defend those can’t defend themselves! I support LGBT ?️?,even though I’m not Gay. It’s just the Human thing to do.… https://t.co/CvBeNOXw57— TysonC (@TysonCBeckford) August 2, 2018
Discussing the accusations in a lengthy radio interview with Real 92.3 this week, Kardashian defended herself, but managed stepped into even more controversy in the process:
She said: "Really dude, you're gonna body shame me? Like, OK. OK, sis[...] With this, people were sending me stuff on his page and he keeps on going and going, and I'm just like: 'Dude, that's so female lame to me. That's just lame to me.' [...] For anyone saying that I am homophobic for the comment of saying 'sis,' I'm sorry but I'm the least...all my best friends are gay. I support the community, I love the community, they love me. That has nothing to do with this."
Critics pointed out that Kardashian used an oft-used practice of brushing away racist, sexist, and homophobic comments with the line "all my best friends are...." Asked by host Big Boy if she'd thought about what she was writing when she initially wrote the comment, Kardashian gave a prompt, "No."
Watch the full clip of Kardashian discussing the controversy, below.
