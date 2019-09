The Grammys' Big 4 Are Full Of POC — But I'm Still Side Eyeing Them

Of all of the traditional award shows — Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, Tonys — the Grammys are by far the most interesting to watch. I’m definitely more invested in my favorite musical artist than I am the movies or shows that struggle for my attention. Plus, an opportunity to catch a performance from the likes of Beyoncé or Childish Gambino is always a yes for me. However, I also appreciate the Grammys because they don’t have nearly as many issues with inclusivity as their stage and screen counterparts. (A bittersweet byproduct of racism is that people of color are seen as more valuable for their musical contributions than their ability to tell stories that viewers can relate to. But that’s another post for another day.) Still, the Grammys — which released its full list of 2019 nominees today — are far from perfect. So despite the people of color representation in their Big 4 general categories — Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist — it’s hard for me to get my hopes up.