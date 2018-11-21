The Feud Continues: Someone Tried To Attack Pusha-T In Drake's Hometown Last Night

Drake and Pusha-T's feud has just escalated, and it looks like some fans may have been behind it. As is tradition, much of the rappers' issues have been hashed out via diss tracks and one-off lyrics, which began as early as eight years ago. However, last night, it got physical, when some concert-goers in Drake's hometown of Toronto threw water at Pusha-T during his performance at Danforth Music Hall.
According to tweets from those in attendance, water was thrown at the rapper by a handful of fans, resulting in a brawl in the audience that Variety reports injured four people, and prompting the artist to leave the stage. While he briefly returned to reportedly sing his Drake diss track "The Story of Adidon" and accuse the rapper of organizing the attack, the police later shut down the concert. Reps for Pusha-T did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement
"I’ll give you what I saw," one attendee tweeted. "Pusha was singing a song and right on the bar where he says something about getting wet/soaked or something along those lines about 10 mans threw water at him. Ruined it for everyone."
I’ll give you what I saw. Pusha was singing a song and right on the bar where he says something about getting wet/soaked or something along those lines about 10 mans threw water at him. Ruined it for everyone.— #SOSNicaragua ?? #SoyPicoRojo (@LaNicaPoetess) November 21, 2018
"Pusha T played his hits 'I don’t like' right after that happened and said 'HE PAID PEOPLE TO COME HERE. Don’t he know where I’m from?' Or some shit like that, MADNESS MARLON. FUCKING MADNESS," they continued.
Pusha T played his hits “I don’t like” right after that happened and said “HE PAID PEOPLE TO COME HERE. Don’t he know where I’m from?” Or some shit like that, MADNESS MARLON. FUCKING MADNESS— #SOSNicaragua ?? #SoyPicoRojo (@LaNicaPoetess) November 21, 2018
The bad blood between the rappers has existed for some time, but most notably escalated back in May when Pusha-T dropped "The Story of Adidon" with these lyrics:
"You are hiding a child, let that boy come home/ Deadbeat motherfucker playing border patrol / Adonis is your son/ and he deserves more than an Adidas press run."
The rapper alleges Drake has a secret child with French adult film actress Sophie Broussaeux, but Drake has not responded to or confirmed the allegation. While he may be staying out of it, it looks like his fans are totally down to retaliate for him instead.
Advertisement