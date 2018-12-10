Between matching sharks with Rihanna, Lil Wayne's face, and his dad's mugshot, Drake is a veritable connoisseur of unforgettable tattoos.
Over the weekend, Drake debuted even more fresh ink when he posted a shirtless photo and a video of himself singing in a pool. The latest addition to his growing collection? A huge owl in the center of his chest, with a wingspan that extends to the top of both of Drake's shoulders.
It's the largest of his tattoos to date, and according to a representative for Drake's tattoo artist, Belgium-based Inal Bersekov, it's far from being done.
Advertisement
"Inal started the tattoo [a] few months ago," the representative wrote in an email. "It’s not done yet."
Indeed, Drake actually showed off the beginning of the tattoo earlier this summer, but it was almost fully covered by his tank top.
The rep also said that the tattoo isn't just of an owl, which is the symbol for Drake's company October's Very Own and record label OVO Sound, but an owl catching a mouse. This marks the second owl tattoo on Drake's body after he got the actual logo for OVO inked on his back years ago.
But while that owl tattoo was rather small, this one is clearly more substantial, which of course means that Drake has spent a lot of time in a tattoo chair. "It’s 12 hours [of] work so far," the representative said. "[There's] still [a] few hours to go."
For a tattoo that's taken this long and is this large, it's safe to assume this tattoo means a lot to Drake. We're just surprised he got a huge owl rather than, you know, Rihanna's face.
Advertisement