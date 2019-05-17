Thousands of followers flooded Drake's comments on Instagram yesterday after the rapper posted a shirtless photo, many of them reacting exactly the way you'd imagine: with the flames emoji. "I forget what it’s called but I remember the feeling," he wrote alongside the photo. Fans fawned over his flick (and the moody caption) — but an unexpected conversation around plastic surgery soon began to swirl, thanks to a friend of Drake's who goes by the name of Carnage.
"You got fake ab surgery in Colombia you ain’t foolin' anybody," the record producer wrote in a comment that's since garnered over 20 thousand likes. "Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey," Drake responded. The rapper's trainer also chimed in on the thread, adding, "holla at me I’ll get you right too." It didn't stop there: Carnage then replied to Drake's trainer, Roxxx, implying that the exchange was just a joke. "You always busy with this goof!! Come train with a real TITAN," he wrote.
The banter between Carnage and Drake is clearly just that, but his comment did reignite rumors first started by radio personality Joe Budden that the rapper has been under the knife. "He saw Dr. Miami & didn’t tell y’all," Budden tweeted back in 2016.
Though Drake hasn't addressed the rumors further, he isn't the first celebrity to be in the middle of ab-surgery speculation: Cardi B, who recently revealed she got liposuction and breast augmentation, was also accused of getting ab etching, a liposuction technique that targets and emphasizes the abdominals to reveal a chiseled midsection. Plus, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently confirmed that he'd gone under the knife for the same procedure.
Whether Drake's abs are a product of a rigorous diet and exercise routine or the work of a good plastic surgeon, by the looks of this photo, it's clear the rapper is feeling himself.
