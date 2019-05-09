Update: During a performance at the Beale Street Music Festival, Cardi B openly revealed to fans that she got recently got liposuction surgery. And this morning, Cardi got even more candid about her procedure on Instagram Live. "Y'all know I got lipo," she said while talking to fans about her recovery process. "But what I didn’t get was ab etching. I even had [six] packs before I gave birth y'all can go to Google and search." The comment was a response to surgery rumors that started after the rapper's appearance on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a stunning two-piece gown. During the live video, Cardi also discussed how hard it is to balance recovery and a busy work schedule: "I can't even feel my body, shit hurts."
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cardi said that she hopes being honest about her surgery helps other people. "I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, 'Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,"' she said. "It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change." With a successful launch event for her second collection with Fashion Nova complete, we hope Cardi gets the time she needs to heal.
This story was originally published on May 6, 2019.
Cardi B's photo should be in the dictionary next to the term "open book." The rapper, who gave birth to daughter Kulture nine months ago, has never been one to hold back from speaking about her experiences with cosmetic surgery.
After revealing that she'd had her breast augmentation redone post-baby in an interview with Entertainment Tonight just last week, Cardi opened up about another procedure yesterday during a performance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis. Between songs, the star paused to let fans know that she recently got liposuction.
"Let me tell y'all something. I shouldn't really be performing," she says. "I should have canceled today because moving too much is gonna fuck up my lipo. But bitch, I'm still gonna get this money bag."
Fans cheered Cardi on as she proceeded to perform following her announcement, which also comes after she walked the carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in a two-piece set that showed off her abdominal area. The recovery process for most body liposuction procedures can vary depending on the individual, but experts say that bruising can last or exceed two weeks and a compression garment is required for six weeks after the surgery.
While Cardi didn't confirm the exact timing of her recent procedure, we hope the rapper finds the time she needs to let her body heal while still securing her bag — but that probably won't happen until after she slays the Met Gala red carpet tonight.
